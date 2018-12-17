Minister pledges commitment to new school to Donegal town students

The Minister of Education, Deputy Joe McHugh, has confirmed his department's commitment to the provision of a new school to replace the existing pre-fabricated buildings at Gaelscoil na gCéithre Máistrí in Donegal Town.

In a Question and Answers session which was conducted as Gaeilge, with the pupils of the school, the minister confirmed his department's commitment to the provision of a new school to replace the existing prefab buildings.

The plea from the pupils to the minister was made in the format of a poem where the students made it very clear that their prime wish this Christmas was for a "scoil nua."

Replying in Irish, Deputy McHugh complimented the pupils on their very clever presentation and assured them that it had not fallen on deaf ears. "Ní bheidh sé againn inniu, ní bheidh sé againn amárach ach beidh sé againn," he said.

"The money has been allocated and the architects are currently working on the plans. I would expect that it might go to tender late Summer. We all appreciate the urgency of this and indeed compliment the whole team in running such a great school in limited conditions. However, I can assure you all that the momentum is there," he said.