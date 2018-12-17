Donegal ETB issues statement over gun 'prank' at school

The Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) has said the ‘prank’ that led to gardaí carrying out inquiries at Magh Ene College in Bundoran last week involved a message relating to a firearm being a written on a book.

Gardaí attended the school last Monday to carry out inquiries after receiving a request for advice from the school.

In a statement issued today in response to media reports last Monday, the Donegal ETB said

the prank related to a message written on a book in the school that came to the attention of school management.

“The message referred to a firearm. The matter was reported to An Garda Síochána for advice and a detailed investigation and risk assessment was carried out by the school management, in liaison with An Garda Síochána,” the ETB said.



“As a result of the risk assessment and appropriate action from An Garda Síochána, it was concluded that there was no imminent threat to students or staff. Following the investigation of the student prank, the school was able to function with no loss of tuition time for students.”



“Arising from detailed background investigations by the school management and the local Gardaí, Donegal ETB was confident and assured that there was no imminent risk to the health and safety of our students and staff. All measures were taken to maintain a safe and secure environment.”