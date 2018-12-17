Man dies in workplace accident at garage

The Health And Safety Authority has launched an investigation after a man was killed in a workplace accident at a garage in Donegal.

The man died at a garage in St Johnston this morning.

It is understood the man, who was in his late 70s and is from the local area, was a member of the public.

Emergency services were alerted just after 9am. Paramedics attended and a helicopter was requested but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Garda forensic investigators attended the scene today.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed that an investigation has been launched.

