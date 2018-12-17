NEWS
Man dies in workplace accident at garage
The Health and Safety Authority have launched an investigation
The Health And Safety Authority has launched an investigation after a man was killed in a workplace accident at a garage in Donegal.
The man died at a garage in St Johnston this morning.
It is understood the man, who was in his late 70s and is from the local area, was a member of the public.
Emergency services were alerted just after 9am. Paramedics attended and a helicopter was requested but the man was declared dead at the scene.
Garda forensic investigators attended the scene today.
A spokesman for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed that an investigation has been launched.
