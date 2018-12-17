House under construction extensively damaged in arson attack

Gardaí are investigating an arson attack at a partially-built residential property in north Donegal at the weekend.

The fire at the site at Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan, was reported to gardaí at 2.40am on Sunday.

The house - which was glassed, roofed and fully sealed - was extensively damaged.

The roof was destroyed and a nearby shed containing a tractor was also damaged in the attack.

An old farmhouse on the same site was the subject of an arson attack in September 2016.

Superintendent David Kelly of Milford garda station appealed for information from anyone who was in the area between 1am and 2.40am on Sunday.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward. They may have seen a car or a van parked where they are not usually parked. I would also appeal to anyone who may have CCTV footage or dash cam footage from the area at that time to contact gardaí.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Milford garda station on 074 915 3060 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.