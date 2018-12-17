Wind and rain warnings in place for Donegal this evening

It is advisable to stay indoors this evening as Met Éireann issues two weather warnings for Donegal.

Status yellow weather warnings for wind and rain are in place for the county tonight.

The Met Éireann wind warning states that south to southeast winds will reach mean speed at times between 50 and 65km/h and gusts between 90 and 100 km/h. Winds may exceed these limits in coastal areas.

This weather warning is effect from Monday at 1pm until Tuesday at 4am.

This evening, heavy rain is expected to lead to accumulations of 25 to 40mm, possibly higher on mountains and flooding is possible.

This weather warning is in place until Tuesday morning at 7am.