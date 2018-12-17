MY DONEGAL LIFE: With John Doherty

Killybegs musician John Doherty is the multi-instrumentalist and songwriter behind emerging act Little Hours.

After a busy 2018, he will perform at Letterkenny’s An Grianán Theatre on, Sunday, December 23.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend out in Donegal?

My perfect day in Donegal would be hanging out at home with the family.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Donegal in your lifetime - and why?

Shay Given and Seamus Coleman.

All my friends and I grew up watching Shay Given playing for Ireland and now we get to watch fellow Killybegs man Seamus Coleman captain Ireland.

Two men who have made a huge contribution to Donegal sport and the county in general.

What's your first Donegal memory?

Not my first memory but an early Donegal memory of mine was seeing the lights for the Millennium driving through Letterkenny. Random I know.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

My favourite part of the county will always be Killybegs. It’s where I grew up and will always be home.

What do you think gives Donegal its unique identity?

The people. Nobody like us anywhere in the world!

Do you have a favourite local writer or author, artist or musician?

I was lucky enough that a lot of my friends when I was growing up were also musicians and songwriters and some of the best I’ve ever played with.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

The roads in more rural areas.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Donegal, what would it be?

The weather!