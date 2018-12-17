A wonderful event held in memory of Lewis McIver on his 25th anniversary

Coláiste na Carraige in association with Cumann Lúthchleas Gael (C.L.G) Cill Chartha and C.L.G. Naomh Columba hosted a ‘Health and Wellbeing’ evening in memory of Lewis McIver, on his 25th anniversary.

The very special event took place on Friday, November 30, in the school gym.

The guest speaker on the evening was mountaineer and endurance athlete Jason Black.

The night was very well attended by people from the locality and surrounding areas.