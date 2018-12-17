Setback in Ballyshannon toilet refurbishment

There has been a setback in relation to the refurbishment of the public toilets in Ballyshannon.

David Friel of the Environment Department in Donegal County Council told the meeting of the Donegal Municipal District on Tuesday, that recent investigations had shown that the roof on the toilets was not fit for purpose and that prior to any internal work, it was imperative that the roof is fixed.

He confirmed that the existing monies allocated will have to be used for the roof and further money will have to be sourced for the internal works.