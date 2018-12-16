Panto makes a return to Gaoth Dobhair - oh yes it does........

For the first time in 40 years, a pantomime is being staged in Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair this Christmas.

The historic stage production has been penned by the exceptionally talented Eoghan MacGiolla Bhríghde.

The pantomime which is called ‘Balor na Súile Nimhneach’ started on Friday (December 14), and after another show on Saturday, it continues on Thursday, December 20, Friday 21 and Saturday 22 at 8pm.

Tickets cost between €10 and €15.

Actors of all ages take part in this production so be prepared to see some familiar faces and some that are not so familiar.

A huge amount of work has gone into the production already with work on sets and auditions having been carried out last month.

The venue is ideal for the pantomime. It is a state-of-the-art building and in the past year many productions have proven very successful at Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair.

The venue will also be used for Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair.

Meanwhile Na Casaidaigh agus An Crann Óg will perform in Amarclann Ghaoth Dobhair on December 28 from 8.30pm.

This promises to be an ideal night and a wonderful event for all to enjoy.

Should you require any further information in relation to the events outlined above, you can go to Amharclann's official website or other social media pages.