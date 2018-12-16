Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, December 16

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Dr. Kevin McDaid, Kilkenny, Cork and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Dr. Kevin McDaid, Ashfield, Old Golf Links Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny; Skibbereen, Cork and Letterkenny.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home in Kilkenny City from 5pm on Monday with Funeral Prayers at 6pm followed by removal to Church of Most Holy Trinity, Dunmore, Kilkenny.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Amanda McGroary, 8 St Mary’s Park, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Amanda McGroary, 8 St Mary’s Park, Donegal Town.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Eileen Green, Cashel, Gleneely

The death has taken place of Eileen Green, Cashel, Gleneely.

Removal from Collins’ Funeral Directors, Culdaff on Sunday evening at 8pm going to her home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Nazareth House Patients Comfort Fund, Fahan c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Nelly Dougan, Roshine, Burtonport

The sudden death has occurred of Nelly Dougan, Roshine, Burtonport.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres.

Burial afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Bella Boyle, Kilclooney, Beg, Portnoo

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bella Boyle, Kilclooney, Beg, Portnoo.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Monday morning going to St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Noreen Kerr, Limerick and Carrigart

The death has taken place of Noreen Kerr (nee Sweeney) Mahoonagh, Castlemahon, Co. Limerick and formerly Glen, Carrigart.

Her remains will arrive at St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart on Monday, December 17 at approximately 6pm.

Burial Service on Tuesday at 11am in the adjoining cemetery.

Andy Magee, River View, St. Johnston

The death has taken place at his residence of Andy Magee, River View, St. Johnston.

Reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Monday at 1.30pm for Service at St. Johnston Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Eddie Sharkey, Fairhill, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Eddie Sharkey, Fairhill, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing at his sister Aggie’s house at Fairhill.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe.

Interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Nan Gallinagh (née Doherty), Kinletter, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St. Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar, in her 91st year of Nan Gallinagh (née Doherty), Kinletter, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal from her home on Sunday evening, December 16 at 7pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, at 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Donations in lieu if desired to Woodville Ward, St. Joseph's Community Hospital, care of G. Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors, Ballybofey.

