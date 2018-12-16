Thieves strike outside church during Saturday evening Mass

An appeal for information has been issued after thieves struck at a church car park and stole items from cars while the owners were attending Saturday evening Mass.

The incident happened outside St. Mary’s Church in Castlefinn last evening when the culprits targeted two cars and made off with several valuables.

A local councillor has led the appeal for information, describing the incident as an absolutely despicable act.

Cllr. Gary Doherty said the thieves smashed the car windows and stole various items.

“Unfortunately we have had yet another incident involving thieves in the area,” he said.

“Last night, two cars were broken into at St Mary's Church in Castlefinn while the owners were inside the chapel attending Mass.

“The windows were smashed and valuables were taken from inside the cars, including handbag, purse, phone and driving licence etc.

"This was an absolutely despicable act and I hope the perpetrators are caught and brought to justice. I would make an appeal for anyone who may have been in the area on Saturday evening and seen anyone acting suspicious to pass any information they have to the Gardaí.

"I would also urge people to take extra caution when out and about and do not keep valuables in your car as it is clear these criminals will do anything to get them.”