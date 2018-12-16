Launch takes place of Bluestack Challenge 2019

It was with great pride that the Bluestacks Special Needs Foundation launched their biennial fundraiser, ‘The Blas Bluestack Challenge Walk.’

The walk, which was first launched in 2002, will be held on June 8 and promises to be a very special day.

The walk was established by a Donegal Town family who had a child with additional needs. Rather than holding a traditional party for the dad's 40th birthday, they decided to organise a 40km walk which would be undertaken by 40 people to raise €40,000 for people with special needs.

Sixteen years later, ‘The Bluestack Challenge’ has raised €1.6m.

Half of this money has been given through grants to local individual families for services and equipment, and to a number of external organisations offering supports to people with special needs to enhance their facilities.

The remainder has been invested in establishing a place ‘The Bluestacks Special Needs Foundation CLG’ which is inclusive to all the county.

The charity does not receive any regular funding from any governmental source.

They are reliant on the generous donations of the local community and on the general public who fundraise on their behalf.

The charity works with families who have dependents with physical, sensory, intellectual, and mental health disabilities regardless of whether the disability results in profound, moderate or mild additional needs.

They work with families at pre and post diagnosis stages.

They offer advice, emotional support and a range of programmes.

The manager of the foundation would suggest that one of the most important services they offer is a listening ear, a cup of coffee and a place where people can talk about their concerns to someone who cares in a space where people are not judged, and are supported through life challenges that present when living with, or caring for someone living with a disability.

People can also find out about their entitlements and feel that they are part of something.

If you want to make 2019 the year that you do something special and give something back to society then you should contact the ‘Blas Bluestack Challenge Walk 2019' committee or the foundation at 074 97 40828 and discuss undertaking the challenge.

Registration will be open from mid-January and sponsorship cards will also be available at this time.

You can also go to bluestackfoundation.com for further information or follow them on social media.