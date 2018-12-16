Local clubs on a winner at day of celebration at Tobin's Service Station

The grand opening of the newly rebranded Circle K at Tobin's Service Station in Letterkenny took place on Friday.

Circle K officially launched in Ireland earlier this year, announcing significant investment and job creation in the Irish market. Over 420 service stations will be rebranded with all Topaz canopies and Re.Store convenience stores changing to Circle K – including 16 sites in Co. Donegal.

Pictured is Michael McGinty and Letterkenny Rugby Club members a grand prize winner of Circle K Cash for Clubs 2018, with Enda O’Reilly, Area Manager of Circle K Ireland, Jonathan Diver, Senior Director of Retail and Operations at Circle K Ireland and Eddie Tobin. Pictures: Clive Wasson

As part of Friday’s celebrations, Circle K and Tobin’s Service Station presented €6,000 to local sports clubs in their ‘Cash for Club’s promotion.

The clubs to benefit included St. Eunan’s GAA club, Letterkenny Athletic Club and Letterkenny Rugby Club.

Jonathan Diver, Senior Director Retail Sales & Operations Dealers, Circle K Ireland commented “We are delighted to be launching our newest Circle K location in Ireland.

“As we continue the rollout of brand across the country, we want to emphasise that, while we have a new name, it is the same great people working under the Circle K brand. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the hardworking staff and management at our newest Donegal Circle K Express service stations, and indeed all our Circle K staff for making our rebrand come to life in local communities.”

Aidan McKenna of Letterkenny Athletic Club with club members. Letterkenny AC was a grand prize winner of Circle K Cash for Clubs 2018. The club members are pictured with Enda O’Reilly, Area Manager of Circle K Ireland and Jonathan Diver, Senior Director of Retail and Operations at Circle K Ireland and Eddie Tobin, Circle K Letterkenny.