Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, December 16

Amanda McGroary, 8 St Mary’s Park, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Amanda McGroary, 8 St Mary’s Park, Donegal Town.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Nelly Dougan, Roshine, Burtonport

The sudden death has occurred of Nelly Dougan, Roshine, Burtonport.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe on Sunday, December 16 from 2pm until 4pm. Removal from there afterwards going to her late home.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres.

Burial afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Bella Boyle, Kilclooney, Beg, Portnoo

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bella Boyle, Kilclooney, Beg, Portnoo.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Monday morning going to St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Noreen Kerr, Limerick and Carrigart

The death has taken place of Noreen Kerr (nee Sweeney) Mahoonagh, Castlemahon, Co. Limerick and formerly Glen, Carrigart.

Her remains will arrive at St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart on Monday, December 17 at approximately 6pm.

Burial Service on Tuesday at 11am in the adjoining cemetery.

Andy Magee, River View, St. Johnston

The death has taken place at his residence of Andy Magee, River View, St. Johnston.

Reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Monday at 1.30pm for Service at St. Johnston Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Eddie Sharkey, Fairhill, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Eddie Sharkey, Fairhill, Dungloe.

His remains will repose at his sister Aggie’s house at Fairhill from 3pm on Sunday.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Eddie Carr, Tonne, Fanad

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eddie Carr, Tonne, Fanad.

His remains are reposing at his sister Sheila McFadden's residence at Ballyconnelly, Ray, Rathmullan.

Funeral from there on Sunday going to Fanavolty Church, Fanad for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Dunleavy Funeral Directors.

Collette Browne, formerly of Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Beach Hill Nursing Home, Fahan of Collette Browne, formerly of Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny. Retired Revenue Executive.

Funeral Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral at 12 noon on Sunday, December 16.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St Eunan’s Cathedral and St Pius’s Adoration Chapel c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Jack Taylor, Aboligan, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Jack Taylor, Aboligan, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe with viewing on Sunday from 12 noon with Memorial Service at 5pm.

Cremation to follow at a later date.

Agnes Mulhern, Breenagh, Letterkenny

The death occurred in Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Agnes Mulhern, Breenagh, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly with interment afterwards in the family plot, Kilpeek Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the staff of Brindley Manor Nursing Home c/o any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Directors.

Nan Gallinagh (née Doherty), Kinletter, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St. Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar, in her 91st year of Nan Gallinagh (née Doherty), Kinletter, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal from her home on Sunday evening, December 16 at 7pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, at 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Donations in lieu if desired to Woodville Ward, St. Joseph's Community Hospital, care of G. Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors, Ballybofey.

Annie (Nan) Cassidy, Inver

The death has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital of Annie (Nan) Cassidy, nee O’Donnell, Fanaghan, Inver and formerly of Tievedooley, Inver.

Remains reposing at the home of her daughter Anne and son-in-law Frank Battles, Fanaghan, Inver.

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30am in St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey followed by burial in the Ardaghey cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund care of any family member or John B O’Donnell Funeral Director.

Rose McGill, Fintown and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Rose McGill, Fintown.

Rose was a retired Public Health Nurse and was formerly Rose Sweeney from Arranmore Island.

Remains reposing at her daughter Mary’s home in Fintown.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon, December 16, at 1.30pm in St Colmcille’s Chapel, Fintown with burial afterwards in the local graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dungloe Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Noreen O’Donnell, Tara, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Noreen O’Donnell, Tara, Kincasslagh.

Remains were removed on Saturday evening to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for reposal overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning, December 16 at 10am with interment afterward in Belcruit cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Renal Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.