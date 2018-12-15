A Status Orange wind warning remains in place for Donegal until midnight (Saturday night) with the Storm Deirdre expected to bring wet and windy conditions to the county this evening.

The weather warning is also in place for counties Wexford, Waterford and Cork.

The county has been battered by incessant rain and heavy winds since this morning and driving conditions remain particularly dangerous with spot-flooding reported on a number of roads around the county.

Extremely windy or stormy over Ulster and Leinster this evening with heavy squally downpours of rain. Elsewhere; still windy but the severe winds continuing to moderate as the heavy showers become more scattered. pic.twitter.com/bNUdjjNIGZ December 15, 2018

A number of homes and businesses were left without power in the Carndonagh area earlier today but that power has since been restored.

In other parts of the country, thousands of homes and businesses were left without power today as Storm Deirdre lashed various parts of the country.

A number of sports markings were cancelled today due to the inclement weather and quite a number of sports events are already in doubt for tomorrow.

Met Eireann are forecasting more winds tonight and further outbreaks of rain around Donegal.

The rain will clear to scattered showers before midnight and the westerly winds will abate. Some of the showers may be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. It will turn cold with lows of 1 to 3 Celsius and risk of frost in places by dawn.

Sunday will be a cold day with bright or sunny spells and scattered rain or hail showers. The showers will mainly affect western parts, where there is a risk of thunder. Highs of 5 to 7 Celsius in mostly moderate south to southwest breezes. Winds will be fresh at times near the west coast.