New Seniors Alert Scheme is launched in Bundoran

Bundoran Community Development CLG have launched their Seniors Alert Scheme.

The launch took place last week in Bundoran Community Centre.

This a Pobal-funded free personal alarm for those over 65 years living alone or living with someone else over 65 years or with a carer.

The Bundoran Seniors Alert Scheme covers Bundoran, Kinlough and Ballyshannon areas.

Applications are taken each Friday morning between 10am to 12 noon in The Bundoran Community Centre. No financial assessment required. This is a new service in the area.