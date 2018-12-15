Gale force winds forecast as Storm Deirdre heads this way

The county is bracing itself for extremely strong winds and heavy rain from early Saturday evening.

Donegal County Council has issued a severe weather warning for strong winds across the county from 3pm on Saturday.

Last night Met Éireann issued a nationwide orange wind alert ahead of Storm Deirdre, which is set to track over Ireland on Saturday afternoon.

The developing depression will move north east over the country during the afternoon and evening, and will bring wet and windy weather to all areas.

West or north west winds are predicted to reach mean speeds of 65km/h with gusts of 100km/h.

Already today, the county has been experiencing heavy rain in some parts with flooding reported on roads all over Donegal. Motorists are advised to take extreme caution due to surface water on many routes.

A number of sports markings have already been cancelled because of the severe weather.

The latest forecast from Met Eireann for this region is predicting a very windy day with heavy rain at times and a risk of spot flooding.

Strong and blustery southeasterly winds will veer westerly this evening and it will become stormy for a few hours during the evening with gale force westerly winds and some severe and damaging gusts possible. Afternoon highs of 7 or 8 degrees Celsius.

The rain will clear away early tonight and winds will abate overnight. It will be mostly dry but there will be a few showers. Cold with temperatures falling to 1 to 3 degrees Celsius with some frost developing around dawn.