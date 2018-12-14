Over €220,000 funding announced for Social Enterprise Projects in Donegal

Over €220,000 in funding to support four social enterprise projects in Donegal has been announced by Minister for Education, Joe McHugh.

The benefiting projects are in Falcarragh, Termon, Carndonagh and Muff.

“The ideas behind these projects are hugely important in our county and getting them the right financial backing is as much about supporting the community,” Minister McHugh said.

“The projects help to create jobs and often they are bringing essential services to an area that otherwise might not have them. They help to sustain and revive communities.”

The €220,000 was secured for the projects through the social enterprise measure of the Dormant Accounts Fund which is overseen by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The projects benefiting from the funding in Donegal are the organic farming project Lárionad Acmhainní Nádúrtha Comhlacht faoi Teorainn Rathaíochta (Lan Teoranta) near Falacrragh/An Fhál Charraig which will receive €33,456; the Spraoi Agus Spórt Family Centre in Carndonagh €75,000; Comhlacht Forbartha an Tearmainn Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Rathaiochta in Termonn €68,500; and Muff Community Development Co-op Society €43,862.

“This money will go a long way to getting the co-ops and projects the right equipment and improve facilities,” Minister McHugh said.

“These are all rural areas which need our support and I am delighted to see these groups get a financial boost and that but more additional security to help breathe life into communities.”

The grant for Lán Teoranta will help with the cost of an excavator to rehabilitate industrial wasteland which was once home to a tomato industry and can be developed for innovative and sustainable eco and cultural tourism.

Spraoi Agus Spórt will install FabLab equipment at its premises in Carndonagh while Comhlacht Forbartha an Tearmainn will build a dedicated storage facility for its fleet of bikes and Muff Co-op is to upgrade the community hall.

Minister McHugh said: “I’d like to thank Minister Michael Ring once again for his focus on projects in Donegal. They are well deserved and now they are well supported.”