Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, December 14

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Agnes Mulhern, Letterkenny

- Nan Gallinagh, Ballybofey

- Annie Cassidy, Inver

- Rose McGill, Fintown and Arranmore Island

- Agnes (Nessa) Harvey, née Gormley, Donegal Town

- John Harkin, Balliness, Falcarragh

- Noreen O’Donnell, Tara, Kincasslagh

- Neil Begley formerly of Glenalla, Rathmullan

- Donal Noone, St Colmcilles Village, Clonmany and formally of Culdaff

- Teresa Hands, Caravan Road, Dungloe

- Anne Weir née Boyle, Inch Island

Agnes Mulhern, Breenagh, Letterkenny

The death occurred in Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Agnes Mulhern, Breenagh, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly with interment afterwards in the family plot, Kilpeek Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the staff of Brindley Manor Nursing Home c/o any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Directors.

Nan Gallinagh (née Doherty), Kinletter, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St. Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar, in her 91st year of Nan Gallinagh (née Doherty), Kinletter, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late residence on Saturday from 1pm. Removal from her home on Sunday evening, December 16 at 7pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, at 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Donations in lieu if desired to Woodville Ward, St. Joseph's Community Hospital, care of G. Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors, Ballybofey.

Annie (Nan) Cassidy, Inver

The death has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital of Annie (Nan) Cassidy, nee O’Donnell, Fanaghan, Inver and formerly of Tievedooley, Inver.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Ardara today (Friday) at 7pm going to the home of her daughter Anne and son-in-law Frank Battles, Fanaghan, Inver. Rosary at 10pm.

Remains reposing on Saturday from 11am to 10pm. Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30am in St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey followed by burial in the Ardaghey cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund care of any family member or John B O’Donnell Funeral Director.

Rose McGill, Fintown and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Rose McGill, Fintown.

Rose was a retired Public Health Nurse and was formerly Rose Sweeney from Arranmore Island

Her remains reposed in McGlynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe on Friday afternoon.

Removal from there took place at 4pm, going to her daughter Mary’s home in Fintown where she will repose from 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon, December 16, at 1.30pm in St Colmcille’s Chapel, Fintown with burial afterwards in the local graveyard.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dungloe Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Agnes (Nessa) Harvey, née Gormley, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Agnes (Nessa) Harvey, née Gormley, Donegal Town.

Funeral Mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, at 11am on Saturday followed by private cremation.

House strictly private at all times please.

John Harkin, Balliness, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of John Harkin, Balliness, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at his home. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, December 15 at 11am in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Noreen O’Donnell, Tara, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Noreen O’Donnell, Tara, Kincasslagh.

Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral home Friday, December 14 at 5pm with rosary at 9pm.

Viewing on Saturday afternoon, December 15 at 4pm with removal at 5.45pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 6.30pm Mass where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning, December 16 at 10am with interment afterward in Belcruit cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Renal Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Neil Begley formerly of Glenalla, Rathmullan

The death has taken place in London of Neil Begley, formerly of Glenalla, Rathmullan.

Remains arrived at St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan on Friday afternoon to repose overnight.

Rosary in the Chapel at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, December 15, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Southward Irish Pensioners Project, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Donal Noone, St Colmcille's Village, Clonmany and formerly of Culdaff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Donal Noone, St Colmcille's Village, Clonmany and formerly of Dein, Culdaff.

His remains are reposing at St Colmcille's Village Oratory, Clonmany.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, December 15 at 10am going to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Colmcille's Village c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors

Oratory Private please from 10pm to 11am.

Teresa Hands, Caravan Road, Dungloe

The death has taken place in Áras, Gaoth Dobhair of Teresa Hands, Caravan Road, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter, Anne’s house. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral on Saturday morning at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Anne Weir, née Boyle, Inch Island

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anne Weir, née Boyle, Inch Island.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, December 15 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen followed by burial in Greenbank burial ground.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only or if desired; donations in lieu to the Foyle Hospice, Culmore Road, Derry c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

