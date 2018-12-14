History is made as a girl plays Mary in school nativity!

Finding someone to play the part of Mary in the school Nativity Play is never easy when there are no girls among your pupils.

So this year’s Nativity Play at Scoil Cholmcille National School in Letterkenny took on added significance.

That’s because this is the first Christmas ever that there are girls among the pupils - and they were only too delighted to put their hands up when it came to choosing the perfect Mary for this year’s play.

At that start of the school year, staff and teachers at Scoil Cholmcille welcomed a new intake of pupils and with many local families availing of the opportunity to send their sons and daughters to the one school under the new Co-Ed system.

On stage at the nativity play at Scoil Cholmcille in Letterkenny

This year, there were 60 new junior infants at Scoil Cholmcille, and of that total, 30 were girls.

There are girls too in senior infants, third and fourth classes and school principal, Paraig Cannon said the change has been extremely positive.

Well done to all the children and their teachers - this year’s Nativity Play was another fantastic production!