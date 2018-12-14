An amazing concert lined up at the Beehive in Ardara

An award winning musician will play a special concert at the Beehive in Ardara on December 16.

Tim Edey who lives in Ardara has been described by many as an instrumental genius. He plays a host of different musical instruments which include guitar, melodeon, piano and tin whistle.

In 2012 he was was 'Musician of the Year' at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and, with Brendan Power, Best Duo.

Any event which Tim Edey is central to promises to be an evening to remember. So, if you want to enjoy a wonderful night of the best traditional music you could ask for - go along to the beehive on Sunday night.

The concert begins at 8pm and tickets are €10 on the night.