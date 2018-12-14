Donegal family's home to feature on RTÉ's Celebrity Home of the Year

A Donegal family home has been chosen to feature in one of the most popular television shows on RTÉ during the prime time Christmas period.

RTÉ announced its Christmas television line-up last weekend promising to keep viewers close to home and indeed, Donegal enthralled through this festive season.

There are so many festive crackers in this year's Christmas line-up but, truly, “Celebrity Home of the Year” stands out among the rest. It may well be your favourite programme of the year. After all, who doesn't love getting a sneak peek behind the doors of some of Ireland's best-known people.

This year a Donegal home has been chosen and there was nobody more surprised than the owners, Ramona and Canice Nicholas of Bundoran.

Their home, located on Tullan Strand with unhindered views of Donegal Bay and far off Slieve Liag, features alongside those of artist Robert Ballagh, writer John Boyne, meteorologist Jean Byrne and singer-songwriter Eleanor McEvoy.

Ramona, who originally made a strong impact on the Secret Millionaire and later on Dragon’s Den, told the Democrat, “I’ll have to admit that I was totally surprised if not somewhat shocked when I was approached. In all honesty, I was a bit reluctant, everybody’s home is a very private thing to us all but I had worked with this crew before. I knew I could trust them - I was in very safe hands,

“Our home is very much a family home and. as you can imagine with two very active children you never know what to expect when you come in the door - toys scattered everywhere. We even went through periods of rabbits, dogs, goldfish to name but a few of the things you would associate with a young family.

“It is very much a ‘lived-in house’ and far from a ‘trophy home’ I’m afraid I’m not one of those people who spend the day rushing around with a duster. A home is very much for living in. You just have to take us as you find us!”

During the filming, the family had to vacate the house while RTÉ rummaged around and later interviewed Ramona.

The programme screens on Wednesday, January 2 and even Ramona is awaiting with interest just to see how her favourite place turns out.