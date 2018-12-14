Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, December 14

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Annie Cassidy, Inver

- Rose McGill, Fintown and Arranmore Island

- Agnes (Nessa) Harvey, née Gormley, Donegal Town

- Hammy Kyles, St Cummins Hill, Killybegs

- John Harkin, Balliness, Falcarragh

- Noreen O’Donnell, Tara, Kincasslagh

- Neil Begley formerly of Glenalla, Rathmullan

- Donal Noone, St Colmcilles Village, Clonmany and formally of Culdaff

- Teresa Hands, Caravan Road, Dungloe

- Anne Weir née Boyle, Inch Island

- Kathleen Floyd, Drennan, Ballybofey

- Myles Murphy, Arranmore Island

- Barney Mulhern, Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair

Annie (Nan) Cassidy, Inver

The death has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital of Annie (Nan) Cassidy, nee O’Donnell, Fanaghan, Inver and formerly of Tievedooley, Inver.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Ardara today (Friday) at 7pm going to the home of her daughter Anne and son-in-law Frank Battles, Fanaghan, Inver. Rosary at 10pm.

Remains reposing on Saturday from 11am to 10pm. Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30am in St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey followed by burial in the Ardaghey cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund care of any family member or John B O’Donnell Funeral Director.

Rose McGill, Fintown and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Rose McGill, Fintown.

Rose was a retired Public Health Nurse and was formerly Rose Sweeney from Arranmore Island

Her remains will repose in McGlynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe from 2pm until 4pm on Friday.

Removal from there at 4pm going to her daughter Mary’s home in Fintown where she repose from 6pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dungloe Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Agnes (Nessa) Harvey, née Gormley, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Agnes (Nessa) Harvey née Gormley, Donegal Town.

Funeral Mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, at 11am on Saturday followed by private cremation.

House strictly private at all times please.

Hammy Kyles, St Cummins Hill, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Hammy Kyles, St Cummins Hill, Killybegs.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Killybegs took place on Thursday evening. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

John Harkin, Balliness, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of John Harkin, Balliness, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at his home. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, December 15 at 11am in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Noreen O’Donnell, Tara, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Noreen O’Donnell, Tara, Kincasslagh.

Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral home Friday, December 14 at 5pm with rosary at 9pm.

Viewing on Saturday afternoon, December 15 at 4pm with removal at 5.45pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 6.30pm Mass where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning, December 16 at 10am with interment afterward in Belcruit cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Renal Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Neil Begley formerly of Glenalla, Rathmullan

The death has taken place in London of Neil Begley, formerly of Glenalla, Rathmullan.

Remains will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan on Friday, December 14 at 3pm to repose overnight.

Rosary in the Chapel at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, December 15, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Southward Irish Pensioners Project, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Donal Noone, St Colmcille's Village, Clonmany and formerly of Culdaff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Donal Noone, St Colmcille's Village, Clonmany and formerly of Dein, Culdaff.

His remains are reposing at St Colmcille's Village Oratory, Clonmany.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, December 15 at 10am going to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff for Reqiuem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Colmcille's Village c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors

Oratory Private please from 10pm to 11am.

Teresa Hands, Caravan Road, Dungloe

The death has taken place in Áras, Gaoth Dobhair of Teresa Hands, Caravan Road, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter, Anne’s house. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral on Saturday morning at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Anne Weir née Boyle, Inch Island

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anne Weir, née Boyle, Inch Island.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, December 15 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen followed by burial in Greenbank burial ground.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only or if desired; donations in lieu to the Foyle Hospice, Culmore Road, Derry c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Kathleen Floyd, Drennan, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Kathleen Floyd, Drennan, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday morning, December 14 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

House private to family and close friends, at the request of the deceased.

Myles Murphy, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred at St. James Hospital, Dublin, of Myles Murphy of Arranmore Island.

His remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe.

Removal from there on Friday morning, December 14 at 9.20am for 10am ferry going to the Church in Arranmore Island for 11am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to I.C.U., St. James Hospital, Dublin, c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director.

Barney Mulhern, Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Barney Mulhern, Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair.

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 14 at 11am in Christ the King Church, Gortahork.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

