Atlantic Travel shortlisted for prestigious travel award

Atlantic Travel in Letterkenny have been shortlisted in the Travel Trade Gazette’s Top 50 - one of only five travel agencies from Ireland to have been included in the list.

Atlantic Travel announced the great news on their Facbook page.

“To say we are in shock is an understatement.

“We are so proud that an independent travel agency located in the north west has been considered for this prestigious award.”

The other Irish finalists include Fahy Worldchoice in Galway, Cassidy Travel, Bowe Travel and Travalu.ie

Group editor of Travel Trade Gazette Pippa Jacks explained: “Over the past few weeks, a wide panel of tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, GDSs and ancillary providers have been busy rating hundreds of travel agencies from across the UK and Ireland.

“We asked them to rate agencies based not just on sales but also on their sense of the agency’s innovative approach, dedication and expertise."