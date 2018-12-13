Jerry Early may seek Fine Gael council seat

At least two candidates from the Glenties Municipal Area will contest for a place on the Fine Gael local election ticket.

The convention will be held at the Highland’s Hotel in Glenties next Tuesday, December 18.

Three people have agreed to let their name go forward for nomination at the convention.

They are Eamonn Byrne from Ardara, Jerry Early from Arranmore and Michael McClafferty from Dunfanaghy.

Mr McClafferty ran in the last local elections in 2014 as an independent and fared well.



Speaking to the Donegal Democrat, Jerry Early said he has agreed to let his name be put on the ticket but, as yet, he is not sure if he will contest the convention.

He said: "I have to be honest and say that I am uncertain whether I will let my name go forward at convention."

It is understood candidates are allowed to withdraw their names up to the moment that the convention begins.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Fine Gael in the Glenties area, John Micheal Ó'Domhnaill, told Raidió na Gaeltachta that there was disappointment in relation to the fact that no women allowed their names go forward to convention.

He added that a number of women had been approached and been encouraged by the party to have their names go forward.

He said it was very important that women's voices are heard in both local and national politics and that was something he wholeheartedly believed in.