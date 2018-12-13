Christmas Party food you can make in minutes

As Christmas time approaches, you'll want to ensure that you have all the ingredients you need to treat your family and friends to some amazing mouth-watering festive treats.

Here are a few examples:

Serrano-wrapped pear with goat’s cheese, makes 12

6 slices of serrano ham

1 pear

A small log (125g) of goats cheese (you wont use it all)

½ a packet of rocket leaf

Tear 6 slices of Serrano ham in half. Core a pear and cut into 12 slices. Place a piece of pear at the bottom of the ham slice. Add a 3cm piece of goats cheese and a few rocket leaves. Roll up and secure with a cocktail stick



Pigs in blankets makes 16 or half the sausages and make 32

½ sheet of puff pastry

16 pork sausages

Egg lightly beaten

Drizzle of olive oil

Light sprinkle of sesame seeds, optional



1. Heat oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7 and grease a large baking tray. Unroll the puff pastry into an A4 sheet and cut 16 x 10cm-long strips.

2. Wrap each pork sausage in a strip of pastry, winding it round like a corkscrew.

Place on the baking sheet and chill in the fridge for 15 mins. Can be chilled overnight or frozen for up to two weeks.

3. Mix the egg yolk with 1 tsp water and use to glaze the top of each pastry spiral.

Sprinkle with the sesame seeds, then bake for 25-30 mins until the pastry is puffed up and golden, and the sausages are cooked.

Sesame Chicken and Prawn skewers makes 20 to 24

 Thumb-sized piece ginger grated

 1 large garlic clove, grated

 1 tsp honey

 1½ tsp soy sauce

 1 tsp sesame oil

 ½ lime juiced

 1 tbsp sesame seeds

 1 skinless chicken breast, cut into10/12 pieces

 10/12 raw king prawns

 1 broccoli head, cut into 24 florets

 24 cocktail skewers



1. Combine the ginger, garlic, honey, soy sauce, sesame oil, lime juice and sesame seeds. Divide between two bowls, then add the chicken pieces to one and the

prawns to the other. Toss both mixtures well, then leave to marinate in the fridge for 15 mins.

2. Cook the chicken in a frying pan over a medium-high heat for 3 mins, then push to one side and add the prawns to the other side of the pan. Cook for 2 mins until the prawns are pink and the chicken is cooked through (use two separate pans if anyone you’re cooking for has an allergy or is a pescatarian). Lightly steam the broccoli for 5

mins.

3. Thread half of the skewers with chicken and broccoli and the other half with prawns

and broccoli.