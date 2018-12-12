Bundoran enjoyed 1.1m bednights in 2017

Bundoran received 1.1 million bednights and 600,000 day visitors in 2017 a survey on the impact of tourism on the town by Topline has shown.

The visitors contributed a spend of €94 million and an economic impact of €169 million to the area.

The figures were given to Tuesday’s meeting of the Donegal Municipal District.

Cllr Barry O’Neill complimented Barney McLaughlin of Donegal County Council on his excellent report remarking that it was very encouraging to see that the diversification of the tourism product had worked.

“For many years Bundoran was a very seasonal town but has now evolved into a year-round operation with outdoor activities, language schools, international educational conferences and numerous festivals," he said.

"I do however, feel that there is still an opportunity to host one major international country festival with one or two great headline acts. It can be done - look at the success of Sea Sessions, this can be replicated with country music. The market is there and there are grants available from Fáilte Ireland if there is an international context.”