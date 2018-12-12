Ulster glory for Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon girls

The Coláiste Cholmcille U-16.5 side weathered the bitter conditions and a tough challenge from St Patrick's, Keady, to claim the Ulster title at Garvaghey this afternoon.



Coláiste Cholmcille 4-7

St Patrick's, Keady 1-7



The Ballyshannon college faced into a slight wind in the first half and much of the heavy-lifting for victory was done in this period. Coláiste Cholmcille needed an early goal from Orla Keon to help keep in the game as Keady opened with a real flurry.

After that the Donegal girls settled and great defending from captain Tia McFarland, Lucy McGlynn, Caitlin McGarrigle and Síofra Hughes ensured the Donegal girls kept a clean sheet right up to the interval.

Shortly before the break Katie O'Brien dropped a shot into the back of the net which gave Coláiste Cholmcille a great lift as the sides turned around with Coláiste leading their Orchard rivals 2-3 to 0-6Coláiste Cholmcille had the benefit of the breeze in the second half, but St Patrick's continued to put up dogged resistance. However the pressure eventually told and Keady conceded a penalty which was expertly dispatched by Caitlin McGarrigle.

With the Ernesiders continuing to pick off points from Aoibheann McGarrigle and Katie O'Brien, conviction started to ebb from St Pat's challenge. A goal in the last ten minutes from Ella Clancy put the seal on a marvellous victory for Coláiste Cholmcille.

The final whistle unleashed great scenes of euphoria from the players and big Donegal support present at the Tyrone Centre of Excellence.

Lucy McGlynn was selected as player of the match and shortly after Tia McFarland received the trophy shortly before being engulfed by her jubilant team-mates.

COLÁISTE CHOLMCILLE: Bridín Maguire; Ciara Caldwell, Tia McFarland, Síofra Hughes; Lucy McGlynn, Caitlin McGarrigle, Eilish Gallagher; Caoimhe Hughes-O'Brien, Lorraine Oates; Sarah Jane Keon, Ella Clancy, Katie McMullin; Aoibheann McGarrigle, Katie O'Brien, Orla Keon. Subs used: Demi McFarland, Emer O'Brien, Ciara Gillespie.

