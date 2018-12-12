Community activist to run in local elections

Ballyshannon-based community activist Valerie McNulty has announced she will run as an independent candidate in the local elections in May.

The business owner and founder of Tanzanian NGO will run in the Donegal Municipal District.

“I have worked side by side with my community in numerous campaigns including the fight against water charges and the campaign against bank evictions and I am proud of our achievements to date.”

“Over the last number of years I have been working on several community campaigns so as to bring about positive change for the residents of our area,” she said.

“Having been approached by a number of people to contest, and with further encouragement from friends and family, I am now announcing my intention to seek election as an independent candidate.

“However it has been expressed to me by many people that part of the difficulty we have here in Donegal is the enormous gulf between the public and the council.



“It is my aspiration to be a strong voice for the people of the Donegal Municipal District at local government level so as to assist in empowering our community.



“We need to create social change and involve ordinary people in the decision making processes which affects their daily lives. At the moment we have politicians who speak about the numerous problems here, but then, they tell you to sit back and they will look after it. Change doesn't come from sitting back, it comes from being involved and active in your community.”

Issues affecting the county

Ms McNulty highlighted some of the issues she felt are affecting the county.

“Certain issues have persistently affected the Donegal Municipal District. The lack of investment in the locality on rural infrastructure, broadband, jobs, housing, and more, have gone largely unchallenged. It is my view that those who wish to represent our area at Council level must put the interests of ordinary people first.” she said.



Ms McNulty will host a formal launch of her election campaign in the new year.