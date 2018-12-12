Finn Harps make a major capture with signing of defender Colm Deasy

Finn Harps F.C. wish to confirm the signing of Colm Deasy. The right-back comes to Harps from Drogheda Utd where he has spent the last three seasons. A Dublin native, Deasy was with the academy at English Premier Division Club Southampton for a spell before coming back to play for St Patrick's Athletic's U19s in 2015.

At the end of that year the 21-year-old signed for Drogheda United and played his part as the Co. Louth outfit was promoted to the Premier Division in October 2016. Colm remained with Drogheda for the 2017 campaign which ended in relegation back to the First Division.

Deasy signed on for the Drogs again for the 2018 season and his side went onto make the final play-offs against Ollie Horgan’s team. Colm played in both games against Harps who won 3-1 on aggregate. Horgan says the addition of Deasy is important in terms of the defensive side of things.

“Colm’s a young lad, still learning but he comes to with a plus of having two years experience of the Premier Division with Drogheda. It’s another step in terms of the defensive side of things. Hopefully, his time in the Premier will be of benefit to us against the quality of the teams that will be facing in 2019. For, Colm personally it’s another chance to prove himself good enough to be a regular in a team at this level. We saw quite a bit of him last season at right-back including those two play-off games at the end of the season” Horgan said.