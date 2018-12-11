Ballyshannon estate is a 'living hell' - councillor

A Donegal County Councillor has described the conditions in an estate in Ballyshannon as “totally intolerable” referring to the situation as a “living Hell”.

Cllr Barry O’Neill said the situation in the town’s Lawne Park estate was now becoming very volatile with tensions mounting. He said that unless something is done immediately there could be much more serious consequences.

He made his comments at Tuesday's meeting of the Donegal Municipal District.

Cllr. O’Neill was referring to caravans and camper vans parked in driveways, public roadways and in public car parks in both Ballyshannon and in Bundoran.

“I don’t think that the people in Lawne Park in Ballyshannon should have to live like this,” he said.

“People are ringing me at 1.30am, mothers crying about confrontations, disturbances and threats in their estate.

“I have been shown video footage of some of these confrontations and they are pretty horrific. We have caravans parked outside houses, horseboxes in the driveways. These people might have issues but the residents also have issues as a result.

“There seems to be a plan that if they continue with this behaviour they feel that they will be allocated houses in this area.

“This is not confined to Ballyshannon but also exists in Bundoran along the seafront in the summer and in the main car park at SuperValu.”

Cllr. O’Neill called on the Gardaí and all the relevant authorities to get together and find a resolution “before this ends in tragedy.”

Pauric Sheerin of the council’s Housing Department said, “We are well aware of all the issues surrounding illegal encampments and are doing all we can in attempting to deal with the housing aspect.”

Cllr. O'Neill concluding said, “I would have raised this issue in camera but I felt that somebody has to speak out. The people of Lawne Park do not need this bad publicity but it is not the publicity that is the problem, it is the issues.”