Tom Conaghan to run again

Councillor Tom Conagahan has this morning declared that he will run in the upcoming local elections.

The sitting independent councillor made the announcement at the Donegal town Municipal District meeting this morning.

It is understood that a number of people intend to contest the local elections in Donegal town.

The present councillors for the area are Independent John Campbell, Independent Niamh Kennedy, Independent Tom Conaghan, Sinn Féin's Niall Jordan, Fine Gael's Barry O'Neill and Fianna Fáil's Michéal Naughton.