Café Arabia celebrates UN World Arabic Language Day

The Donegal Intercultural Platform presents 'Café Arabia' at the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny on Saturday, December 15 at 2pm.

Café Arabia celebrates United Nations (UN) World Arabic Language Day (WALD). First established by the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2010, the day celebrates the Arabic language and promotes cultural diversity.

Arabic language

It is celebrated all around the world as a means to promote cultural understanding and encourage dialogue among people who speak different languages. Organisations and governments hold cultural events that showcase the history and richness of the language.The Arabic language is a pillar of cultural diversity of humanity. It is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world, used daily by more than 290 million people.

Fascinating aesthetic

In the diversity of its forms, classical or dialectal, from oral expression to poetic calligraphy, the Arabic language has given rise to a fascinating aesthetic, in fields as varied as architecture, poetry, philosophy and song. It grants access to an incredible variety of identities and beliefs and its history reveals the richness of its links with other languages.

Arabic has played a catalytic role in knowledge, promoting the dissemination of Greek and Roman sciences and philosophies to Renaissance Europe. It has enable a dialogue of cultures along the silk roads, from the coast of India to the Horn of Africa.

Sample the cuisine

Café Arabia at the Regional Cultural Centre brings a fusion of Arabic food, costume, poetry, and writing along with the beautiful airs of fiddler Martin McGinley and the guitarist Ted Ponsomby.

There will be traditional henna painting and a chance to sample the cuisine and take part in entertaining conversation at tables.

It will be a memorable day which will take you on a cultural journey down a Donegal silk road.

Everyone is welcome and admission is free. Children are also welcome if accompanied.

This initiative is supported by the Donegal County Council Arts Office, Donegal Resettlement Programme (DLDC) and Donegal Intercultural platform.