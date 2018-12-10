MY DONEGAL LIFE: With Jason Quigley

The NABF middleweight champion describes the beauty of Donegal and would change only one thing about his home county - the weather.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Donegal in your lifetime - and why?

There are quite a few, the Donegal GAA team is definitely up there. The buzz that Jim McGuinness and the Donegal team brought to the whole county in the summer of 2012 was amazing, something I will never forget. We have some other fantastic sporting heroes such as Packie Bonner, Shay Given, Seamie Coleman. We also have the international stars Daniel O'Donnell and Enya. One man close to my heart that I believe has done great things for not just this county but the whole country is Patsy McGonagle.

What's your first Donegal memory?

Christmas time in Laghey when the winters were bad and we would get plenty of snow, and get the turf bags out to slide down the hills.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

Donegal has so much to offer, there are so many beautiful places. I travelled a lot with the Irish team in my teens and lived in LA for three years during the start of my professional career. It took being away for so long to really realise how beautiful Donegal is and how to appreciate what we have on our very own doorstep. I went to Fanad lighthouse last year - which I have to say was amazing. I have been to beaches all around the world but none of them compares to the beaches that we have here in Donegal. My ideal day would be a walk on Rossnowlagh beach, followed by a nice bite to eat in Donegal town, The Chandpur Indian is my favourite along with the Steak on the Stone in the Market House Restaurant in the Abbey Hotel

What do you think gives Donegal its unique identity?

As I mentioned earlier - the Donegal beaches. The beach is somewhere I love to go when I get downtime, we are blessed here in Donegal to have so many beautiful beaches

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

People feeling they need to leave, whether it's to study, to work, or to improve in a sport. We are unfortunately just not given the same opportunities as those in bigger cities. I had to leave school during my leaving cert year (and take all my work with me) to go to Dublin, where I could get the training that I needed in the High-performance unit, to me it was a no-brainer to leave and I was lucky enough to have the support from my School, (St Columba's College, Stranorlar) and my family but that might not always be the case and opportunities could be missed out on. Facilities are getting better but we are still a long way off.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Donegal, what would it be?

I would love if I could change the weather to give us more sunshine which would allow us to really make the most of the beauty the county has.