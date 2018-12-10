Gardaí liaising with school after an alleged shooting threat

Gardaí are liaising with authorities at a Donegal school after an alleged shooting threat was made.

The alleged incident took place at Magh Éne College in Bundoran.

The Garda press office said gardaí in Ballyshannon are liaising with school authorities following an incident that was reported to them last Wednesday at Magh Éne College.

A spokeswoman for the Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB), which runs the school, said the organisation had no comment on the matter.