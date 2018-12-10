The Letterkenny Rotary Club Christmas Tree of Remembrance initiative takes place again this year.

The launch and blessing will take place on Thursday, December 13 at 11am. The tree is located beside Santa's Grotto in the Letterkenny Shopping Centre. You can dedicate a yellow ribbon in memory of someone who has passed away, someone who is unable to come home at Christmas or just to indicate you are thinking of someone dear at Christmas.

A ribbon is available for a donation, and the proceeds this year are in aid of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Donegal Oil Foundation (supporting educational aids for children with Autism in Donegal Schools) and the Rotary International Charities.

A Special Dedication Ceremony takes place in January where everyone can come along.

A date has yet to be confirmed.