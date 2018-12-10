Christmas Safety Message from ESB Networks – Take Care with Electricity

At this time of the year, ESB Networks is reminding all electricity customers to never take risks with electricity.

Overhead wires and poles that ESB Networks use to supply electricity to everyone are always live and extremely dangerous. Never use ESB poles to hang outdoor Christmas lights.

In the home, make sure your own electrical equipment is in good condition. In putting up outdoor Christmas lights and decorations, make sure that you first check that there are no wires nearby. Electricity is very powerful, that is why you must always keep a safe distance. Make sure outdoor wiring and equipment is properly rated for outdoor use and plug them into a portable Residual Current Device (RCD) - sometimes called a ‘trip switch’ - for extra safety.

Storms and strong winds at this time of year cause damage to electricity wires and poles, so always be alert and keep your distance. Remember fallen electricity wires are live and therefore dangerous to approach.

Report any damage by contacting the ESB Networks’ emergency number immediately: phone 1850 372 999/021-2382410 (24 hour/7 days)



Here are a few important safety tips from ESB Networks.

Electrical Safety Tips for the Home:

1. Only use electrical equipment, including Christmas lights that are in good condition.

2. Check for frayed wires, loose connections, damaged or cracked plugs, any signs of discoloration. Disconnect immediately and replace. It is always safer to disconnect remotely at the distribution board.

3. Reduce the chances of causing a fire and keep decorations and combustible materials well away from light fittings and other sources of heat such as heaters, fireplaces, candles.

4. Switch off all electrical appliances, including Christmas lights, and phone chargers last thing at night and when leaving the house.

5. Always unwind extension cords completely to avoid overheating and don’t overload sockets with adaptors or extension blocks.

6. Test your Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms to ensure they are working.

7. Check that the Residual Current Device (RCD, sometimes called a ‘trip switch’) works by pushing the test button.

8. Always consult a registered electrical contractor; Information at www.safeelectric.ie

Safety Tips for Outdoors

Always watch out for electricity wires and cables: Ask yourself the question: Are You Sure It’s Safe?

• Electricity wires are always live; never approach.

• If you see fallen wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1850 372 999/021 238 2410 .

• Always look up and watch out for overhead wires and poles.

• Never use ESB poles or wires to attach things to.

• Do not work near overhead wires.

• Further information is available at www.esbnetworks.ie, and updates are also posted on our Twitter account @ESBNetworks.

In the event of a dangerous situation involving electricity wires, please contact the ESB Networks 24-HOUR EMERGENCY NUMBER:

1850 372 999 or 021-238 2410

Finally, ESB Networks would like to wish all our customers a safe and happy Christmas.