"We uglied it out" says relieved Red Hugh's manager Seosamh Mac Ceallabhui

Relieved Red Hugh’s boss Seosamh Mac Ceallabhui paid a warm tribute to a gallant Dunedin side who simply refused to die and richly contributed to a marvellous match in trying conditions.

Mac Ceallabhui candidly stressed that his team did not play well and “toughed out” a result.

“That was the smartest team we played all year and they are very unfortunate to be going away here with nothing.

“We are delighted but I can’t say we are ecstatic because we played very poorly but we got the job done.”

Red Hugh’s got the goals “when we needed them and they were a couple of very good goals.”

Shane Gallagher was the hero, coming off the bench to score a fairytale winner.

“We did not start Shane because he has a broken jaw.

“He played with a wired jaw and that is what he is willing to do for us and without him we would lose that game today and from the beginning of the second half he was the man that made the difference.

“I thought he would punch it over the bar which would have been a decent score but he puts it in the net and won the game for us.”

And Stephen McMenamin got an equally crucial goal earlier in extra time when it looked like Red Hugh’s were down and out as they trailed by 1-13 to 1-11 coming up to half-time in extra time.

“Stephen got the goal and it was not a polished performance from us.

“That is he smartest team we have played in Junior football all year.

“They had our number all over the field all day.

“We are just relieved and there is no excitement about that performance and there is no gloss on it.

“We uglied it out and we were behind in a lot of sectors.”

Read also report of game