Maghery send-off for dedicated manager, Frances Boyle

The people of Maghery and local community groups were out in big numbers last Friday in the Ionad in Maghery.

The occasion was to pay tribute and to say huge thanks and well done over the years to departing manager of Ionad an Mhachaire Frances Boyle, on her last day in the top job.

Frances is moving on after 21 years working at the centre.

Ten of those years, the last ten, was as manager and the previous 11 were spent in a voluntary capacity.

Frances has been at the centre from day one and was one of the driving forces behind making the centre what it is today, the focal point and hub for the whole community.

The Ionad in Maghery is now the hub for all local groups and organisations. In all 12 groups use the facility on a regular basis.

Groups such as the Maghery Band, Maghery Bowling Club, Machaire Lé Cheile, Maghery Elderly and Senior Citizens, Maghery Naionrai and the Maghery Festival all use the Ionad as their base.

The centre is also used by local schools and sports clubs in Maghery and the surrounding area.

Representatives from all those groups turned up and made presentations to Frances last Friday afternoon at a special function to mark her departure. .

In a post on her Facebook page Frances said she was overwhelmed by the tributes and all the gifts she had received.

”I am totally overwhelmed by the lovely gifts that I've received from my friends, work colleagues, staff and the management committee of Ionad an Mhachaire and from the wider Maghery community,”she said.

“Its been an absolute pleasure to have been involved in this community for the past 21 years.”