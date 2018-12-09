Ireland West Airport officially opens Visitor Discovery Centre

Last Friday Ireland West Airport celebrated the official opening of the new state of the art Visitor Centre and the launch of Ryanair’s new service to Cologne.

Under the Rural Economic Development Zone (REDZ) initiative programme with Minister Michael Ring and the Department of Rural & Community Development the construction of a new innovative and state of the art Visitor Discovery Centre was completed at Ireland West Airport in early November. The project was a collaboration with seven local authority partners in Donegal, Galway City, Galway County, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, and Sligo and the Western Development Commission.

The new Centre will feature information on attractions, activities, events and visitor experiences from across the region and present opportunities for local suppliers to showcase local crafts, food tastings and also facilitate musical performances from local musicians throughout the year.

Ireland West Airport's New Visitor Experience - Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring TD, pictured after opening Ireland West Airport's new Visitor Discovery Centre with from left to right, Peter Hynes CEO, Mayo County Council, Sarah Meehan, Marketing Officer, Donegal County Council, Airport Managing Director Joe Gilmore, Eamonn Boyle, Donegal County Council, Airport Board Chairman, Arthur French



Arthur French, Chairman. Ireland West Airport speaking at todays event said ‘This morning we marked the official opening of the new state of the art Visitor Discovery Centre at the airport, which is a result of a unique partnership between central Government, our Local Authority partners and the Western Development Commission. We wish to thank Minister Michael Ring TD and his department for their support for this project. Today is a very positive example of what can be achieved when resources are combined with a regional approach to tourism promotion. This new Centre will be the first of its kind at any airport in the country and will showcase the very best of what the West and North West has to offer and demonstrates the airport and Local Authority partners commitment to providing overseas visitors with a first class offering as they arrive into the West of Ireland’.

Speaking at the official opening Minister Michael Ring, TD, said: "This is a great day for the West of Ireland with the opening of a magnificent new state of the art Tourist Visitor Centre at the airport. I’m delighted that my department was able to assist in bringing this project to completion and it will be a fantastic resource for the region to promote and showcase all the West of Ireland has to offer."

On Friday Ryanair also officially launch their new twice weekly service to Cologne which starts on the 1st of June 2019 which will see Ryanair offer services to 13 destinations across the UK and Europe carrying over 600,000 passengers through the airport in 2019. Last week Ryanair welcomed its 8 millionth passenger on flights to/from the airport since their inaugural flight in 1986.

Speaking at the launch, David O’ Brien, Chief Commercial Officer, Ryanair said: "I’m delighted to be here in the West of Ireland to officially launch Ryanair’s new service to Cologne. Over the last 32 years Ryanair has seen a huge demand for its routes at Ireland West Airport as customers in the West of Ireland snap up Ryanair’s lowest fares to top destinations including Bristol, East Midlands, Liverpool and London Stansted as well as to a host of European destinations in Spain, Portugal, Italy and now Germany.

“We are looking forward to working with the team at Ireland West Airport in 2019 to ensure the Cologne service is a major success for the West of Ireland."

MAIN PIC: Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring cuts the tape to officially open Ireland West Airport's new state of the art Visitor Discovery Centre to the delight of Airport Managing Director Joe Gilmore, Ryanair Chief Commercial Officer David O'Brien, Airport Board Chairman Arthur French, Mayo Co CEO Peter Hynes, Mayo Co Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Blackie Gavin, TD's Dara Calleary and Lisa Chambers, Senator Michelle Mulherin and local councillors. Picture Henry Wills