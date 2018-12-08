Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, December 8

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Christopher McGettigan, Castlederg and Kilmacrennan

The sudden death has occurred of Christopher McGettigan (aged 19), 13, Ashburn Park, Castlederg, Tyrone and Kilmacrennan.



Beloved son of Brendan and Marian, much loved brother of Francesca, Antoinette, Brendan and Martin.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, December 11 at 2pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The house is private please to family, friends and neighbours from 12 noon to 10pm on Sunday and Monday.

Annie Campbell, 4 Ardeskin Heights, Donegal Town

The death has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital of Annie Campbell, 4 Ardeskin Heights, Donegal Town, formerly of Meenawilderg and Dublin.

Remains are reposing at the residence of Gerry Ward, The Heeneys.

Removal on Sunday at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church, Killymard for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Joseph Dunnion, Corefrin, Ballybofey

The death occurred at his residence in Birmingham, England on December 2 of Michael Joseph Dunnion, Corefrin, Ballybofey.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, December 13 in Olton Friary, 168 St. Bernard's Road, Solihull, B92 7BL at 9.15am, with interment immediately afterwards at Widney Manor Cemetery, Widney Manor Road, Bently Heath, Solihull, Birmingham.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to Parkinsons or Cancer Society, care of Mrs. Brigid Dowds, Knock, Ballybofey.

The Month's Mind Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, on Saturday, January 5 at 8pm.

Mavis Rodgers, Braade, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place at Áras Ghaoth Dobhair of Mavis Rodgers, Braade, Kincasslagh.

Wake commencing at 1pm on Sunday at her late residence.

Removal from there on Monday at 12.30pm going to the St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the new graveyard.

Rosary at 8pm.

House private from 11pm and also on the morning of the funeral.

Pauline Davis, formerly of Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy and Magherabeg, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pauline Davies formerly of Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy and Magherabeg, Manorcunningham.

Funeral service on Tuesday at Gibson Funeral Home, Convoy at 11am and afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 3pm.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Manie John Greene, Loughanure, Annagry

The death has taken place of Manie John Greene, Loughanure, Annagry.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Monday at 10.30am going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 10am.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Freda Ryan (née Patton) Meath and formerly of Convoy

The death has occurred of Freda Ryan (née Patton) Mosney Road, Julianstown, Meath and formerly of Convoy.

Reposing at her home from 3pm until 8pm on Saturday.

Removal on Sunday morning at 9.30am arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Stamullen for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Convoy arriving for approximately 2.30pm. House private on Sunday morning.

Mary McBreen, Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly of Louth and Donegal

The death has occurred of Mary McBreen, Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly of Louth and Donegal.

Her remains will repose in Fanagan’s Funeral Home, Dundrum on Monday, December 10, from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass will take place in St. Attracta’s Oratory, Meadowbrook at 10am on Tuesday, December 11, followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery.

