Health column: The law of attraction

Over the years I have read many self-help books, and attended or watched many self-help talks and I am aware of the many different practices and methods to reaching a positive mental attitude.

But the most powerful and effective book of all is “The Secret” by Rhonda Byrne.

I received this book as a gift, and that is exactly what it is “A Gift”. It discusses the law of attraction - like attracts like. What you think about, you bring about.

We are manifesting or creating our outcomes with our thoughts, emotions and energy. By becoming aware of The Secret it gives you power and control as it teaches us that positive things happen to positive people and negative things happen to negative people.

This awareness gives us control over our lives, to attract the life that we want we have to focus on the life that we want, and not on the life that we don’t want.

For example, if we focus on poverty and lack, that is what we are attracting to us.

If we focus on riches and abundance that is what we are attracting to us.

This secret suggests that we shift our thoughts and feelings away from fear and worry as we know that we are only attracting more fear and more worry.

Rhonda Byrne the author of The Secret suggest that we ask, believe and receive.

Ask for what we want - be specific, believe that it is possible and we shall receive. It's that simple.

I am a personal development course facilitator and I only preach what I practice and although I do practice the law of attraction, discussing the secret as part of my course format instilled it even more.

It is my opinion that we have to work on Rhonda’s “BELIEVE”. The asking is easy as is the receiving but it's the middle part where we need to take control. This is where we need to be attracting, focusing our thoughts and emotions on our desired outcome, not so easy I hear you say.

Become grateful beings, thankful for everything you have already manifested and that attitude of gratitude will allow you manifest more into your life.

Visualising or acting as if, start seeing yourself living the life that you want or start being the person you want to be. These images we visualise or acting as if, will elevate our emotions which will align us to receiving the life that we want.

The book is aptly titled “The Secret” but I want to share this knowledge as it is life changing.

They are in Hollywood at present shooting the movie, but until it is seen on the silver screen it remains a secret - but not for you reading this column!