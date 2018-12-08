Some Donegal parishes have a new bishop

A number of Donegal parishes have a new bishop with the announcement this morning in the Vatican by His Holiness Pope Francis, that Right Reverend Monsignor Larry Duffy, Parish Priest of Carrickmacross and Administrator of the Parish of Magheracloone has been appointed Bishop of Clogher.

Since his ordination to the priesthood in 1976 he has served in various parishes of the Diocese of Clogher; he also spent four years working in the Diocese of Kitui in Kenya.

A former player with Magheracloone Mitchells GAA, Bishop-elect Duffy is an avid GAA fan and a keen golfer.

The episcopal ordination of Bishop-Elect Duffy will take place in St Macartan’s Cathedral, Monaghan on Sunday 10 February 2019 at 3pm. Further details will be announced later.

Biography of Bishop-elect Duffy

Bishop-elect Larry Duffy, who has been Parish Priest of Carrickmacross since 2013, is a native of the neighbouring Parish of Magheracloone where he was born to the late Thomas and Elizabeth Duffy in November 1951.

He has three surviving siblings – Anna, Patrick and Peter, his other brother Brendan having died two years ago. Having completed his studies for the priesthood at St Patrick’s College, Carlow, Mgr Duffy was ordained in St Macartan’s Cathedral, Monaghan in 1976 by Bishop Patrick Mulligan – himself also a former Parish Priest of Carrickmacross.

Since then he has served in various parishes of the Diocese of Clogher including Enniskillen, Castleblayney, Monaghan & Rackwallace, Ederney, Clones and Carrickmacross. In addition, he also spent four years working in the Diocese of Kitui in Kenya. During that time, he helped to lead the building of a church in Mwingi. He was Vicar General of the Diocese of Clogher from 2013 until the retirement of Bishop MacDaid in 2016.

* The Diocese of Clogher encompasses all of Co Monaghan, most of Fermanagh and portions of Tyrone, Donegal, Louth and Cavan. It has a Catholic population of 88,000, across 37 parishes, which are served by 58 priests and 2 deacons. There are 85 churches in the diocese. Parishes in Donegal in the diocese include Bundoran (Maghe Ene) and Pettigo while nearby Belleek-Garrison (Inis Muighe Samh) is also part of the Clogher diocese.