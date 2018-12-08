Weather watch: More heavy rain forecast today

Heavy overnight rain has caused some flooding in parts of the county and the forecast for Saturday is for more heavy showers across Donegal.

Many areas of the county were battered by strong winds throughout the night but thankfully this morning, those winds have abated.

Last night's Ulster Senior League meeting of Bonagee United and Derry City Reserves was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Dry Arch Park. There are a number of pitch inspections taking place this morning and it's expected that matches and fixtures will be hit across a variety of sports.

Despite the miserable start to the day weather-wise, the forecast promises an improvement in the weather. There will be bright or sunny spells today and occasional showers, some of them heavy and merging to give longer spells of rain at times. with a risk of thunder, especially in the morning and early afternoon.

Maximum temperatures 7 to 9 Celsius, in mostly moderate to fresh westerly winds, but strong at times along the west coast.

Tonight there will be clear spells overnight, but further showers also. Minimum temperatures 4 to 6 Celsius, in mostly moderate northwesterly winds.

Sunday will be quite cold, but bright, with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will become more isolated later. Maximum temperatures 7 to 9 Celsius, with mostly moderate west to northwest winds, gradually backing westerly in direction and decreasing as the day progresses.