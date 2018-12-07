Mona McSharry in record breaking form at Irish Short Course Championships

Mona McSharry continued her impressive form on Day 2 of the Irish Short Course (25m) Swimming Championships in Lisburn as the 18-year-old broke Michelle Smith’s 1995 100m Freestyle Irish Record twice, she had already broken the 50m Freestyle record yesterday.

The Marlins, Ballyshannon swimmer first went under the record in the morning heats clocking 54.65, taking two hundredths of a second off Smith’s 23-year-old time of 54.87, she then lowered that time by another three hundredths of a second to 54.34 to claim gold and the national title.

Less than 20 minutes later The Grange, Co. Sligo student added her fourth gold medal of the meet in the 100m Breaststroke where she touched in 1:07.91.

On Thursday Mona McSharry confirmed her place as Ireland’s fastest ever female swimmer, when she broke her own 50m Freestyle Record. McSharry cracked a new time of 25.03 seconds in her morning swim knocking three hundredths of a second off the previous record she had set just weeks ago. She went on to take gold in the final in 25.22. The 50m Freestyle was the first of two titles for McSharry as the Marlins swimmer also took gold in the 200m Individual Medley in 2:12.76