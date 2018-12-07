34 public WiFi zones to be created across Donegal

4 EU vouchers have been secured by Donegal County Council under the WiFi4EU initiative with the value to be match funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The high speed WiFi zones will offer WiFi services free of charge and advertising in community areas.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Seamus O’Domhnaill has welcomed the announcement: “I am delighted with this announcement and I would like to acknowledge the work done by our IS team in securing these vouchers for Donegal. These high speed WiFi zones will offer WiFi services which are free of charge and advertising and will offer connectivity in areas which will increase the attractiveness of the public space and dwell time and is an important step forward in delivering a substantial network of free public WiFi hotspots across the county.”

The WiFi4EU initiative promotes free access to Wi-Fi connectivity for citizens in public spaces including parks, squares, public buildings, libraries, health centres and museums in municipalities throughout Europe.

The WiFi4EU initiative provided Councils with the opportunity to apply for vouchers to the value €15,000. The vouchers are to be used to install Wi-Fi equipment in public spaces within the Council area that are not already equipped with a free Wi-Fi hotspot.

Brian Boyle Head of Information Services in Donegal County Council explains that “once these vouchers are received we will commence a process of determining suitable locations in consultation with the Municipal District members and which fit the WiFi4EU programme criteria”.

He adds: “the Council currently provides free WiFi connectivity within its Public Service Centres, Libraries, and Culture Centres and this WiFi4EU programme will now facilitate the rollout of this free WiFi service into other public spaces. This is an important step forward in the delivery of the Donegal Digital Action Plan and will contribute substantially to strengthening the economic development of our towns and villages and creating vibrant open public spaces.”