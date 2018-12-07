Woman with addresses in two Donegal towns told she will be jailed if she does not stop stealing

A young woman with addresses in Bundoran and Ballyshanon who has been convicted of theft in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and Roscommon, has been warned that she is in grave danger of going to jail, if she does not stop stealing.

31-year-old Eileen Ward with addresses at Station Road, Ballyshannon and Armada Cottages Bundoran has been convicted already of handling stolen property at Lung, Ballaghdereen, County Roscommon on August 25 2015.

She was also convicted of stealing bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey to the value of €300 and clothes to the value of €100 from Tesco, Dublin Road, Carrick-On-Shannon on August 25 2016.

The mother-of-six is also convicted of stealing childen’s clothes to the value of €24 from Heaton's Castle Street, Sligo on August 30, 2016. She is also convicted of stealing Calpol baby feeding powder to the value of €40 at Supervalu Realta Centre, Cullyleenan, County Cavan on December 15 2016.

She is further convicted of using threatening and abusive behaviour at Penney’s, O’Connell Street, Sligo on February 9 2017. She is also convicted of stealing bottles of Lucozade and sandwiches from Aramark at Sligo University Hospital to the value of €19.84.

Sections of a Probation Report on the defendant were read out before Judge Kevin Kilrane at Friday’s Ballyshannon District Court.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said the defendant was an “absolute puzzle” as she has pleaded for mercy and has promised that she will not re-offend but she goes out and re-offends again.

“What is her problem?”

Probation Officer Michelle McShane told the court there was a long history of the defendant’s involvement with Tusla and it seemed to be a case of a bit of compulsion. The officer said if the defendant continued to re-offend her children could end up in care.

The defendant told the judge she was “doing my best to keep out of trouble.” When asked repeatedly why she kept stealing she said it was “just company at times".

“A lot of people might say you are the bad company.” the judge said. “It has been months since I have shoplifted,” she said.

Judge Kilrane added: “There is no need to do your best, just don’t steal and keep your hands off with other people’s property.”

The judge said he was not yet finished with the defendant. “If necessary, I will send you to jail for as long as it takes to make you stop this,” the judge said.

“You are not an addict and I don’t care how many children you have, if necessary, you will go to jail.”

The judge remanded the defendant on continuing bail until January 18.