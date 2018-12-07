DONEGAL GAA
Good news for Donegal GAA: KN Group renew sponsorship for five years
Donagh Kelly of KN Group signing the new 5-year sponsorship deal with Mick McGrath, Donegal Co. Chairman
The KN Group will be sponsors of Donegal for the next five years after the announcement that they will renew their association with the county.
The announcement was made this evening in Dublin. The Group's CEO, Donagh Kelly, from Frosses and originally from Donegal Town, signed the new deal in the presence of Donegal Co. chairman, Mick McGrath.
It is good news for the county, especially after recent revelations that the county coffers are in need of replenishment. The Donegal GAA brand, however, continues to be an attractive brand for sponsors as the football team are in the top eight in the country and are reigning Ulster senior champions.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on