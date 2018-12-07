Support Ardara this Christmas - Stay Local, Shop Local

Ní neart go cur le chéile-“there is no strength until unity”- an old Gaelic adage that certainly embodies the unique heritage town of Ardara.

For this special place has become a real jewel in the crown of the south west.

And that is largely through its refreshing can-do attitude where the emphasis has always been on sinn féin as opposed to mé féin.

It is a town full of character and characters that are helping to shape its destiny in testing times.

When the Democrat called, the town was preparing for a big Christmas Shopping Spree which begins this weekend where the town will be hoping to the hear the sweet sound of “jingle tills”.

Of course it is people like Stephen McCahill former Donegal Person Of The Year who drives commerce and who has been the oil in the Ardara engine for various bodies from the GAA, to various highly successful festivals.

Stephen is a successful businessman and an even greater community man.

Dessie Campbell

You also have the one and only Dessie Campbell, the feisty 74-year-old who has run 19 marathons and has never stopped.

Dessie was a lift operator in the US from 1964 to 2017 and greeted the likes of Ted Kennedy, Barack and Michelle Obama as well as the Rolling Stones.

He is back for good in the town he loves so well and is intent on keeping it clean and has sponsored a flight to New York as part of a big Christmas Draw to pay for the Christmas Lights.

It's a fantastic draw with lots of prizes.