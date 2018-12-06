Donegal will open their Dr. McKenna Cup campaign against Queen's of Belfast

DONEGAL GAA
Donegal have been drawn with Cavan, Down and Queen's in the Dr. McKenna Cup.
The draw was made last night, Wednesday.
The full fixture list can be seen below with Donegal beginning their campaign on Sunday, 30th December.
The full draw for the Dr. McKenna Cup
Section A: Donegal, Cavan, Down, Queen's
Section B: Antrim, Monaghan, Armagh, St. Mary's
Section C: Derry, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Ulster University.
15th Dec (Sat) - Round 1
Section C: Fear Manach V UU at Fermanagh Venue TBC (1.00pm)
16th Dec (Sun) - Round 1
Section B: Ard Mhacha V St Marys at Crossmaglen (1.00pm)
Section C: Doire V Tír Eoghain at Owenbeg (1.00pm)
30th Dec (Sun) - Round 1
Section A:
An Cabhán V An Dún at Cavan Venue TBC
Dún na nGall V QUB at Páirc Mac Cumhaill
Section B:
Muineachán V Aontroim at Clones
6th Jan (Sun) - Round 2
Section A:
An Dún V Dún na nGall at Páirc Esler
An Cabhán V QUB at Cavan Venue TBC
Section B:
Muineachán V St Mary’s at Clones
Aontroim V Ard Mhacha at Corrigan Park
Section C:
Fear Manach V Doire at Brewster Park
Tír Eoghain V UU at Healy Park
9th Jan (Wed) - Round 3
Section A:
Dún na nGall V An Cabhán at Páirc MacCumhaill
An Dún V QUB at Páirc Esler
Section B:
Ard Mhacha V Muineachán at Athletic Grounds
Aontroim V St Marys at Woodlands
Section C:
Doire V UU at Owenbeg
Tír Eoghain V Fear Manach at Healy Park
13th Jan (Sun) Semi Finals
Section A Winner V Section B Winner
Best Runner Up V Section C Winner
19th (Sat) / 20th (Sun) Final
N.B. All Fixtures potentially should be considered as floodlit games.
